Integration

PODCHASER has been integrated with TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO podcast publishing platform, allowing podcasters using OMNY to use PODCHASER's tagging system within the platform.

“We are pleased to partner with PODCHASER to provide our clients with a streamlined way of featuring their shows and creators on this growing database,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir. SHARON TAYLOR. “The ability to tag show hosts, guests and other contributors directly within the platform will help podcasters increase their discoverability, without having to take any additional steps outside of their regular workflow.”

“We are excited to partner with TRITON DIGITAL and their fantastic podcast management platform,” said PODCHASER CEO BRADLEY DAVIS. “The OMNY STUDIO platform is powerful, efficient, and intuitive, and we are happy to further that by making PODCHASER creator and guest credits possible directly within the hosting platform. This is a step in the right direction for podcast discovery while giving creators and guests the credit they deserve.”

