Boldon

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WWLI (LITE ROCK 105)/PROVIDENCE PD and corporate VP/AC Formats and STRATUS MUSIC SCHEDULING EMILY BOLDIN has returned to CUMULUS corporate headquarters in ATLANTA to focus on her national duties. BOLDON's WWLI PD duties have been assumed by newly-appointed CUMULUS PROVIDENCE OM MARY ELLEN KACHINSKE (NET NEWS 1/10).

VP/Programming Operations JOHN DIMICK said, "If there was ever any doubt about EMILY's programming acumen, she proved her skills with the tremendous growth and continued success of LITE ROCK 105 (WWLI) PROVIDENCE while maintaining our company's leadership in the AC Format. Now it's time to bring her back to ATLANTA where she can continue to lead our AC stations and focus more of her time and effort on improving the company's STRATUS system."

BOLDON said, “I am very happy to be returning to ATLANTA and CUMULUS corporate headquarters. So much has changed since I joined the corporate team in 2006. It's a very exciting time in our company, with BRIAN PHILIPS at the helm of programming. I look forward to contributing to the creativity and growth of CUMULUS in 2020!"

« see more Net News