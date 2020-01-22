Game Coverage

WESTWOOD ONE's coverage of the SUPER BOWL on FEBRUARY 2nd between the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS and SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS will once again feature KEVIN HARLAN and KURT WARNER on the call, with TONY BOSELLI back as sideline reporter, and JIM GRAY returning as pregame and halftime anchor, joined by TOM BRADY and LARRY FITZGERALD. SCOTT GRAHAM is also back for pregame and postgame coverage; joining the crew this season are former NFL referee GENE STERATORE to serve as rules analyst and LAURA OKMIN as sideline reporter.

Game-day programming will begin at 1p (ET) with GRAHAM and WARNER hosting "SUPER BOWK PREVIEW," followed by GRAHAM hosting "SUPER BOWL INSIDER" with BOSELLI, TERRELL DAVIS, ROD WOODSON, BRIAN GRIESE, and IAN RAPOPORT at 3p. Coverage from HARD ROCK STADIUM in MIAMI begins at 4p with the "SUPER SUNDAY" pregame show hosted by GRAHAM; game coverage starts at 5p, with kickoff at about 6:30p.

An hour-long preview show, "SEVEN DAYS TO SUNDAY -- THE ROAD TO SUPER BOWL LIV," will air every night from SUNDAY, JANUARY 26th leading up to game day. GRAHAM is the host of the nightly show, with WARNER, WOODSON, DAVIS, BOSELLI, and JASON TAYLOR taking turns as co-host and RAPOPORT contributing nightly.

