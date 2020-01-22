Greenstein

SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN has been named Music Visionary of the Year by the UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK. GREENSTEIN will be honored at the annual Music Visionary of the Year Award Luncheon on JUNE 4th in NEW YORK.

“SCOTT’s vision and leadership have made an indelible impact on the world of music and entertainment,” said GLASSNOTE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Founder and President and UJA Entertainment, Media & Communications Division Vice Chair DANIEL GLASS. “SCOTT is the perfect recipient of this prestigious award because he is always ahead of the cultural and technology curve. He is responsible for the discovery and growth of so many careers.”

Photo: Wikimedia Commons user Kenphelps22

