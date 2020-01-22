WNSH

ENTERCOM WNSH (COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK is partnering with the military charity SUPPORT OUR TROOPS to present “Valentines For The Troops," a campaign to send letters to active military members this VALENTINE’S DAY.

Morning host KELLY FORD is asking listeners for help in boosting the morale and welfare of active duty troops and their families worldwide by submitting letters or cards.

If you are interested in participating, all cards must be postmarked before SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST.

Letters should be sent to:

Support Our Troops c/o NY Country 94.7 “Valentines for the Troops”

13791 N. Nebraska Ave

TAMPA, FL 33613

« see more Net News