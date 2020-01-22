Bill Reed

BILL REED, the former Classic Country KKXY/OKLAHOMA CITY PD/morning personality and Country KTST/OKLAHOMA CITY MD/air personality, has become one of the first of last week’s iHEARTMEDIA layoffs to find a new gig. REED, who was with iHEART’s OKLAHOMA CITY stations for 26 years (NET NEWS 1/14), has now moved to CHAMPLIN BROADCASTING Classic Country KNAH (99.7 HANK FM) MUSTANG/OKLAHOMA CITY for afternoons.

He succeeds KC SHEPERD, who recently joined the RADIO OKLAHOMA AG NETWORK as Associate Farm Dir. (NET NEWS 1/7).

Congratulate REED here.

« see more Net News