CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) and KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS PD MAC DANIELS has departed the stations. No word on his replacement.

DANIELS joined the stations in 2016 from the PD post at CUMULUS Country KSJO (NASH FM)/SAN FRANCISCO-SAN JOSE (NET NEWS 2/2/16). The move marked his return to DALLAS and KPLX, where he previously served as MD/air personality during the '80s and '90s. His Country programming resume also includes time with KSKS/FRESNO; WYCD/DETROIT; WMZQ/WASHINGTON, D.C.; and KASE and KVET/AUSTIN.

DANIELS was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2019.

