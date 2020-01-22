New Affiliates

"THE MONEY PIT HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOW" has been added at three more stations.

Joining the show's affiliate roster are VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS, LLC News-Talk WMOV-A-W228DJ-W294F/RAVENSWOOD, WV; MAGNUM BROADCASTING News-Talk WBLF-A-W292EZ/BELLEFONTE, PA; and NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP Classic Country KMAD-A-K247CK/MADILL, OK.

Find out more at talkshowsusa.com and reach SKIP JOECKEL at (719) 579-6676 or skip@talkshowsusa.com.

