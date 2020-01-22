Debuts Friday

THE ECONOMIST is launching a newsletter and podcast focused on the 2020 election, "CHECKS AND BALANCE." The podcast, hosted by U.S. Editor JOHN PRIDEAUX, NEW YORK Bureau Chief CHARLOTTE HOWARD, and WASHINGTON Correspondent JON FASMAN and produced by JOHN SHIELDS, launches FRIDAY (1/24) on the ECONOMIST RADIO podcast feed. The newsletter debuted on JANUARY 17th.

PRIDEAUX said, “In 2020 Americans will be facing one of the most important elections in US history. Through content in our 'CHECKS AND BALANCE' newsletter and podcast we aim to give our readers and listeners fair-minded analysis in what will be an emotionally charged media environment. Although the reporting from our US-based correspondents will be local, the election coverage will put what is happening in an international context, which is what our audience expects from THE ECONOMIST.”

The newsletter and podcast are part of the magazine's marketing push tied to the election to grow U.S. readership and subscribers.

