Syndi Long

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS AC KMXZ(94.9 MIX-FM)/TUCSON promotes from within, and welcomes SYNDI LONG to the full-time air staff from the weekend ranks as she becomes the station's new afternoon host.

LONG commented, "I am so happy to join the 94.9 MIX-FM family and I'm really looking forward to getting to know our listeners and meeting everyone when we get out in the community. This means so much to me and it is very exciting that I get to be a part of TUCSON’s weekday afternoons."

KMXZ OM/PD LARRY MAC said, "SYNDI will be a great addition to the 94.9 MIX-FM family. She has proven herself over and over again with her high energy and talent. She is a go-getter, and a hard worker. I have no doubt that SYNDI will take afternoons on MIX-FM here in Tucson to the next level."

LONG began her new duties at the beginning of the year.

