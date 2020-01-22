Local Spotlight

TUNED-IN BROADCASTING Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE is back with its local-band competition known as MUSIC CITY MAYHEM.

Thirty-two local acts/bands are chosen to battle it out on-air and online until fans choose the final four. Submissions began on MONDAY (1/20) and end on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd.

Contest winners could win an extensive artist development and promotion package, the opportunity to play LIGHTNING 100’s LIVE ON THE GREEN MUSIC FESTIVAL 2020, or a live broadcast and audio recording at the station’s NASHVILLE SUNDAY NIGHT live from the venue 3RD AND LINDSLEY, among other prizes.

Artist looking to find out more should visit here.

« see more Net News