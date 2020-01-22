-
CMA Hosts Eighth Annual CMA Touring Awards
January 22, 2020 at 2:07 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) presented industry honors at the eighth annual "CMA Touring Awards” on TUESDAY, JANUARY 21ST at MARATHON MUSIC WORKS in NASHVILLE. CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s JON PARDI hosted the event celebrating Country music’s most respected professionals from the 2019 touring season.
As previously reported (NET NEWS 11/25/19), longtime industry Talent Agent/Mgr. TONY CONWAY was recognized with the CMA's Touring Lifetime Achievement Award. CONWAY currently manages Country artists LORRIE MORGAN, RANDY TRAVIS and ALABAMA through his company, CONWAY ENTERTAINMENT/ONTOURAGE MANAGEMENT.
The 2019 CMA Touring Awards winners are as follows:
Business Manager Of The Year
MARY ANN MCCREADY – FLOOD, BUMSTEAD, MCCREADY & MCCARTHY, INC.
Coach/Truck Driver of The Year
LARRY PHYE, JR. – CHRIS STAPLETON
(FOH) Front Of House Engineer of The Year
ARPAD SAYKO – CHRIS STAPLETON
Lighting Director of The Year
CHRIS READE – DIERKS BENTLEY
Manager of The Year
MARY HILLIARD HARRINGTON – RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT
Tour Manager of The Year
TODD BUNCH – ERIC CHURCH
Monitor Engineer of The Year
BRYAN “OPIE” BAXLEY – KENNY CHESNEY
Production Manager of The Year
JAY BALLINGER – DIERKS BENTLEY
Publicist of The Year
TYNE PARRISH – THE GREENROOM
Talent Agent of The Year
JAY WILLIAMS – WME
Talent Buyer/Promoter of The Year
LOUIS MESSINA – MESSINA TOURING GROUP
Tour Videographer/Photographer of The Year
JILL TRUNNELL- KENNY CHESNEY
Tour Video Director of The Year
CHRIS JONES – ERIC CHURCH
Touring Musician of The Year
WYATT BEARD – KENNY CHESNEY
Venue of The Year
BRIDGESTONE ARENA – NASHVILLE
-