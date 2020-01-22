CMA Touring Awards

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) presented industry honors at the eighth annual "CMA Touring Awards” on TUESDAY, JANUARY 21ST at MARATHON MUSIC WORKS in NASHVILLE. CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s JON PARDI hosted the event celebrating Country music’s most respected professionals from the 2019 touring season.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 11/25/19), longtime industry Talent Agent/Mgr. TONY CONWAY was recognized with the CMA's Touring Lifetime Achievement Award. CONWAY currently manages Country artists LORRIE MORGAN, RANDY TRAVIS and ALABAMA through his company, CONWAY ENTERTAINMENT/ONTOURAGE MANAGEMENT.

The 2019 CMA Touring Awards winners are as follows:

Business Manager Of The Year

MARY ANN MCCREADY – FLOOD, BUMSTEAD, MCCREADY & MCCARTHY, INC.

Coach/Truck Driver of The Year

LARRY PHYE, JR. – CHRIS STAPLETON

(FOH) Front Of House Engineer of The Year

ARPAD SAYKO – CHRIS STAPLETON

Lighting Director of The Year

CHRIS READE – DIERKS BENTLEY

Manager of The Year

MARY HILLIARD HARRINGTON – RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT

Tour Manager of The Year

TODD BUNCH – ERIC CHURCH

Monitor Engineer of The Year

BRYAN “OPIE” BAXLEY – KENNY CHESNEY

Production Manager of The Year

JAY BALLINGER – DIERKS BENTLEY

Publicist of The Year

TYNE PARRISH – THE GREENROOM

Talent Agent of The Year

JAY WILLIAMS – WME

Talent Buyer/Promoter of The Year

LOUIS MESSINA – MESSINA TOURING GROUP

Tour Videographer/Photographer of The Year

JILL TRUNNELL- KENNY CHESNEY

Tour Video Director of The Year

CHRIS JONES – ERIC CHURCH

Touring Musician of The Year

WYATT BEARD – KENNY CHESNEY

Venue of The Year

BRIDGESTONE ARENA – NASHVILLE

