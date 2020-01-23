Hall of Fame

The MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION will induct three new members to its Hall of Fame on JUNE 6th in LAKE OZARK. The inductees include WESTWOOD ONE host JIM BOHANNON, former MBA President/CEO DON HICKS, and former KMOX-TV, KTVI (TV), and KPLR-TV/ST. LOUIS Writer/Reporter/Anchor BETSEY BRUCE.

BOHANNON tells ALL ACCESS, "I'm deeply honored to be inducted into the MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Hall of Fame. This is my home state, where it all began for me at KLWT, LEBANON, MO, and later at KICK and KWTO SPRINGFIELD. I also have many affiliates of my nighttime talk show in MISSOURI. I'm very much looking forward to accepting this award in JUNE."

MBA President/CEO MARK GORDON said, “We are pleased to honor these deserving broadcasters who had a tremendous impact on our state’s industry and history.”

