Serafin

Longtime media broker GLENN SERAFIN passed away SUNDAY (1/19) in TAMPA of a massive stroke at 69.

SERAFIN started at the ASBURY PARK PRESS and WJLK-A-F/ASBURY PARK, NJ before serving as an executive in sales at ASSOCIATED PRESS. He then went into media brokering with COMMUNICATIONS EQUITY ASSOCIATES and later formed his own SERAFIN BROS. brokerage in 1993. He also served as President of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MEDIA BROKERS in 2013-17.

