iHeart's Newest Podcast Is 'The Greatest'
January 23, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has debuted a new podcast hosted by married comedians and sports fans MEGAN GAILEY and C.J. TOLEDANO.
"THE GREATEST," which debuted WEDNESDAY (1/22) with ANTHONY JESELNIK as the guest, focuses on debating who or what are "the best" in sports. GAILEY co-hosts CROOKED MEDIA's "HYSTERIA" podcast; TOLEDANO directs for "HOUSE OF HIGHLIGHTS" and has written for "LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON."
