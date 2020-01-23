Super

SIRIUSXM's live SUPER BOWL coverage includes live broadcasts of SIRIUSXM shows on several channels and the return of the popup channel SIRIUSXM SUPER BOWL RADIO for the week, along with the WESTWOOD ONE and local game broadcasts as well as broadcasts in Spanish and five other languages.

The SUPER BOWL LIV RADIO popup will launch on JANUARY 27th for the week, broadcasting highlights from programming across several SIRIUSXM channels as well as NFL press conferences featuring NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and halftime performers; content from the NFL 100 GREATEST podcast series; replays of past Super Bowls; specials on the history of MIAMI music; a show with SPORTS ILLUSTRATED swimsuit models; and other material, along with information on activities happening around MIAMI and game day information.

POP2K and SUPERBOWL LIV RADIO will air the halftime show with JENNIFER LOPEZ and SHAKIRA live in its entirety.

SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO will be on Radio Row all week, including a special edition of "THE SIRIUSXM BLITZ WITH BRETT FAVRE" on FRIDAY, and hosts and commentators GIL BRANDT, DAVID DIEHL, BRUCE GRADKOWSKI, TORRY HOLT, PAT KIRWAN, ED MCCAFFREY, JIM MILLER, KIRK MORRISON, BRADY QUINN, CHARLIE WEIS, SOLOMON WILCOTS, ALEX MARVEZ, BRUCE MURRAY, JOHN CLAYTON, and HOWARD BALZER on hand. The channel will also air interviews from the red carpet before the SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1st NFL HONORS event and the live announcement of the PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME's Class of 2020. And on THURSDAY and FRIDAY of the week, the channel will air live each evening 7-10p (ET) from SUPER BOWL LIVE in downtown MIAMI's BAYFRONT PARK.

Channels also broadcasting from SIRIUSXM's Radio Row stage on FRIDAY include KEVIN HART'S LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO (HART and THE PLASTIC CUP BOYZ' "STRAIGHT FROM THE HART"), PITBULL'S GLOBALIZATION (with PITBULL making a live appearance), RADIO ANDY's "ANDY COHEN LIVE," SIRIUSXM STARS' "THE JENNY MCCARTHY SHOW," JOEL OSTEEN RADIO, SHADE 45's "SWAY IN THE MORNING," and MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO. Before that, FACTION TALK's COVINO AND RICH will be on Radio Row MONDAY through THURSDAY, SLAM! RADIO will be there WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY, and BUSINESS RADIO will air the "WHARTON MONEYBALL" show from Radio Row on THURSDAY.

Two concerts will also be presented at THE FILLMORE MIAMI as part of the SIRIUSXM & PANDORA Opening Drive Super Concert Series, with THE CHAINSMOKERS on JANUARY 29th (airing on BPM) and LIZZO on JANUARY 30th (airing on THE HEAT with highlights replayed on SIRIUSXM HITS 1). Both shows will be replayed on the PANDORA NOW channel on FEBRUARY 1st.



Game broadcasts on SIRIUSXM will include the WESTWOOD ONE broadcast with KEVIN HARLAN and KURT WARNER, MITCH HOLTHUS and KENDALL GAMMON's call on the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS radio network, GREG PAPA and TIM RYAN's call for the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS radio network, and Spanish, Mandarin, German, French, Hungarian, and Portuguese broadcasts.

