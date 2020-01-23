Ultra Music Fest

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL will return to its longtime home at BAYFRONT PARK MARCH 20th-22nd, with a stacked roster of talent from across the electronic music spectrum. Following last month’s highly-acclaimed RESISTANCE lineup reveal of artists including CAMELPHAT, GORGON CITY, EATS EVERYTHING, and ANNA, the festival has added a multitude of performers to its already impressive lineup found HERE.

