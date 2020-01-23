Juice WRLD, R.I.P. (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper JUICE WRLD - real name - JARAD HIGGINS, had toxic levels of OXYCODONE and CODEINE in his system when he died in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/9) an autopsy report details.

It's consistent with previous reports that said the 21-year-old suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest after he swallowed a large amount of PERCOCET pills in an attempt to hide them from police after flying from LOS ANGELES to MIDWAY AIRPORT in CHICAGO.

More info at Daily Mail.

« see more Net News