Welcome to RADIO RALLY POINT! This bi-weekly column was created by DMR/INTERACTIVE and ALL ACCESS to shine a spotlight on the power of AM/FM radio. In this edition, DMR/INTERACTIVE Pres. ANDREW CURRAN catches up with CHRISTINE MERRITT, President, OHIO ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS.

MERRITT noted, "Radio’s resilience is the message that resonates for me. Throughout the last 100 years, radio stations have been a reliable and trusted source of news, information and entertainment.

"While there have been numerous challengers and new additions to the audio eco-system, radio is adapting to ensure that we continue informing, entertaining and connecting with our listeners and users wherever and whenever they want us. Today, radio remains the #1 reach medium of any media platform in terms of how many people we touch every day.

“Successful stations are those that understand the unique interests of their communities,” she observed.

“There’s a big opportunity for radio stations to get to know the ad buyers for political campaigns and tell them the story of radio’s ability to micro-target hard-to-reach voters.”

MERRITT added, "NAB’s strategic leadership and the strengths of the state associations at the grassroots level have led to success in achieving our shared objectives.”

