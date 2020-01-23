Could Be Your New Home

HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (MIX 101.9)/CHICAGO has a rare on-air opening and needs to find their next star, quickly!

If you're: a PPM ratings dominator in female demos, have showbiz DNA, give people FOMO by creating consistent compelling music/pop-culture content across all audio/social/video platforms, understand PPM ratings, are a Social Media Pro w/video and audio editing skills, basic photo editing skills then please send an email with linked content to jsteal@wtmx.com, and apply at https://hubbardbroadcasting.com.

HUBBARD BROADCASTING is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.

