Deborah Dugan (Photo: LinkedIn)

JOEL A. KATZ, and attorney and founding chairman of GREENBERG TRAURIG’s global media and entertainment practice, is denying claims from ousted RECORDING ACADEMY Chief DEBORAH DUGAN.

"In a 46-page statement filed TUESDAY with the EQUAL OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION in LOS ANGELES, DUGAN, who the academy placed on 'administrative leave' last week for unspecified misconduct, alleged that during a dinner meeting last year, KATZ repeatedly commented on her appearance, called her 'baby,' invited her to travel on his private plane and attempted to kiss her," reports MELISSA RUGGIERI on ajc.com.

KATZ is an outside general counsel for THE RECORDING ACADEMY.

