Deborah Dugan

On GOOD MORNING AMERICA this morning, ousted RECORDING ACADEMY Pres./Chief Executive DEBORAH DUGAN alleged that the GRAMMYS' voting process is "illustrative of the boys' club mentality that exists at the Academy and amongst its Board members."

"When I came in as the first CEO of THE RECORDING ACADEMY in 62 years, female, there are definitely amazing people that work in THE RECORDING ACADEMY and also on the board, but at the very onset, in fact under the guise of a work dinner, I was propositioned by the general counsel with enormous power in the entertainment industry," DUGAN said.

"All along I had been bringing up what was happening." Ousted #Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan speaks out on bombshell allegations against the recording academy.

JOEL A. KATZ, and attorney and founding chairman of GREENBERG TRAURIG’s global media and entertainment practice, is denying claims from DUGAN.

"In a 46-page statement filed TUESDAY with the EQUAL OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION in LOS ANGELES, DUGAN, who the academy placed on 'administrative leave' last week for unspecified misconduct, alleged that during a dinner meeting last year, KATZ repeatedly commented on her appearance, called her 'baby,' invited her to travel on his private plane and attempted to kiss her," reports MELISSA RUGGIERI on ajc.com.

KATZ is an outside general counsel for THE RECORDING ACADEMY.

