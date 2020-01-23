February 5th

WARNERMEDIA's HLN has produced a true crime podcast about the murder of two girls in INDIANA and the cryptic clues left behind.

"DOWN THE HILL," debuting FEBRUARY 5th, tells the story of the murders of ABIGAIL WILLIAMS and LIBERTY GERMAN in DELPHI, IN three years ago, with investigators left with a voice recording on a victim's phone telling the girls to go "down the hill" and a grainy photograph of a possible suspect dubbed "the Bridge Guy." ANDREW IDEN and BARBARA MACDONALD are hosting the show, which has posted two trailers in advance of the launch, and DAN SZEMATOWICZ is producing.

