New Slate

The HEADGUM podcast network founded by comedy duo JAKE HURWITZ and AMIR BLUMENFELD is expanding to add an original podcast production division. HEADGUM STUDIOS is launching a new slate of seven "HEADGUM Originals" shows to add to the network's existing lineup, with studios in LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK.

BLUMENFELD said, "Since the formation of the network, JAKE and I have gotten to work with some incredibly talented people. The opportunity to amplify these voices is driving HEADGUM STUDIOS. HEADGUM Originals deliver on our goal to create comedy podcasts that fans will love...and our enemies will hate."

The new shows include "DEAD EYES," with comic CONNOR RATLIFF trying to find out why TOM HANKS fired him from a small role in "BAND OF BROTHERS," featuring appearances by JON HAMM, ZACH CHERRY, AIMEE MANN, and RIAN JOHNSON; JACOB WYSOCKI watching 72 hours straight of "FIGHT CLUB" on "I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT FIGHT CLUB ANYMORE"; KEVIN T. PORTER interviewing podcasters on "INSIDE VOICES"; NICOLE BYER and LAUREN LAPKUS encountering the STAR WARS universe for the first time on "NEWCOMERS: STAR WARS"; "REVIEW REVUE," a "review of reviews" with REILLY ANSPAUGH and GEOFFREY JAMES; "TEXT DOCTOR" with RAHUL KOHLI and guests examining texts, DMs, and dating app messages; and JAKE and MICAH HURWITZ looking for the greatest everything of all time on "THE GOAT SHOW."

