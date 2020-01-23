The Boss Speaks

ALL ACCESS' own Pres./Publisher/Co-Founder JOEL DENVER makes an appearance on BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHACHI" DENES' "CHACHI LOVES EVERYBODY" podcast on of three new episodes of the interview show.

On the episode, DENVER tells stories including his career start, involving a benign leg tumor that led him to a radio career at 14, his days at R&R, the founding of ALL ACCESS 25 years ago with his late wife RIA, losing his MALIBU home in the Woolsey Fire, and what's in store for the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT this year. In addition, DENES offers the origin story of acquiring his nickname "CHACHI."

The two other episodes are interviews with SAGA VP/Programming BOB LAWRENCE and longtime radio and TV personality MATT PINFIELD.

Find out more at www.benztown.com/chachi-loves-everybody-podcast.

