Erazno

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS has inked an advertising and affiliate sales representation deal with TEN MASK LLC's "ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA" syndicated show. The program airs on 77 stations in 50 markets, LOS ANGELES, PHOENIX, SAN ANTONIO, LAS VEGAS, SACRAMENTO, FRESNO, TUCSON, and SAN FRANCISCO. Affiliate sales will be handled by GMP's GLR RADIO NETWORK and ad sales through SUN BROADCAST GROUP.

“ERAZNO is one of the most versatile and talented personalities on radio, attracting younger audiences to the Regional/Mexican formats,” said GLR RADIO NETWORK VP/Affiliate Relations and Programming JIMMY PEREZ. “I’m excited to bring the highly entertaining content from ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA to more Hispanic radio stations across the country.”

“I am very excited to launch my new company TEN MASK LLC,” said OSWALDO "ERAZNO" DIAZ. “This will allow me to grow professionally and expand my brand beyond traditional media, create new brand verticals to super serve the comedian experience, and engage closer with my loyal audience. GEN MEDIA PARTNERS is a perfect fit, a fast-growing player in the Hispanic marketplace, experienced in affiliation and ad sales. Together we will deliver compelling content for radio and advertisers.”

“GEN MEDIA is committed to expanding its presence and support of Hispanic radio,” said GEN MEDIA PARTNERS CEO KEVIN GARRITY. "ERAZNO is an influencer among Hispanic communities and ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATa is known as a brand-friendly program. With ERAZNO Y LA CHOKOLATA on our roster, GEN MEDIA PARTNERS continues to deliver the best content and stations to advertisers that want to reach Hispanic audiences.”

