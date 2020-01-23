New

With all the layoffs in the news, SPARXXMEDIA has launched, and at its core is a resource for on air, production and VO talent.

"We have re-imagined the job hunt and talent search process. For the talent side, we offer a place to upload your demo and showcase your work to be heard by hiring managers and PD's," said JAY SPARXX. "We also offer production services to help create that perfect demo whether from raw audio, a quick polish and tweak of your current demo, or simply critique what you have. For the stations and PD's, you can post your job for those who are actively looking for their next move, while also browsing through talent demo's and resumes to FIND that sound and style you're looking for. From there you can reach out directly to the talent. We are expanding into Voice-over talent coaching, and production as well. "

Check it out at www.sparxxmedia.com.

