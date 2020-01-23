-
Karen Waldrup Signs With Carter & Company
January 23, 2020 at 9:36 AM (PT)
Country singer/songwriter KAREN WALDRUP has signed with CARTER & COMPANY for exclusive management representation.
“I couldn’t be more excited to work with JOE [CARTER] and MIKE [TALIAFERRO],” said WALDRUP. “They are really open minded and creative and I know this is going to be a great partnership for many years to come.”
CARTER said, "We are so thrilled to work with KAREN WALDRUP. KAREN's work ethic has allowed her to build a strong musical foundation and has opened unlimited options for continued success in this new streaming world of Country music. We look forward to collaborating and building a future with her."
