Waldrup Photo credit: Victoria Metzger

Country singer/songwriter KAREN WALDRUP has signed with CARTER & COMPANY for exclusive management representation.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with JOE [CARTER] and MIKE [TALIAFERRO],” said WALDRUP. “They are really open minded and creative and I know this is going to be a great partnership for many years to come.”

CARTER said, "We are so thrilled to work with KAREN WALDRUP. KAREN's work ethic has allowed her to build a strong musical foundation and has opened unlimited options for continued success in this new streaming world of Country music. We look forward to collaborating and building a future with her."

