Honors Gala

The T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION has revealed performers for its "12th Annual NASHVILLE HONORS GALA," set for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at NASHVILLE's OMNI HOTEL. Set to perform are: RASCAL FLATTS, VINCE GILL, WADE HAYES, CARLY PEARCE, MICHAEL RAY, and CECE WINANS.

The annual celebration will recognize a new class of NASHVILLE honorees for their professional, communal and philanthropic accomplishments. As previously reported (NET NEWS 12/11/19), honorees include AMY GRANT with the TONY MARTELL Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award, and MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT Pres. CLINT HIGHAM with the Chairman's Award.

Learn more about the T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION and its mission to support innovative cancer research here.

