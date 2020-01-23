Woods (Photo: Allison Shelley/NPR)

NPR has promoted VP of Newsroom Training and Diversity KEITH WOODS to the newly created position of Chief Diversity Officer.

CEO JOHN LANSING, to whom WOODS will report, said, “I want NPR to reflect diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do. As an organization we should be leaders in providing news and cultural programming that speaks to our richly diverse country and connects with an audience that looks and sounds like AMERICA -- all while creating a welcoming and supportive workplace for all. To elevate and expand the role of diversity in our thinking and in our work, I am promoting KEITH WOODS to Chief Diversity Officer. Given his decade of service to NPR, working to strengthen our newsroom and the public radio system, he is ideally suited for this role. KEITH will be a thought partner to me and the rest of the executive team, helping us set goals and craft a diversity plan that is responsive to -- and accountable to -- our staff and the public we serve.”



WOODS, who joined NPR in 2020 after serving as Dean of Faculty at the POYNTER INSTITUTE and as a reporter and columnist at the NEW ORLEANS TIMES-PICAYUNE, said, “I’m excited to work with JOHN and my colleagues on these issues and truly focus NPR’s attention on bringing more of the public to public radio. We know it will mean hearing more voices from across the country, building and strengthening the diversity of our staff, and reaching out more deliberately in all that we do to embrace audiences who don’t yet know who we are or don’t yet believe that their stories are our stories.”

