Okeechobee Fest

INSOMNIAC EVENTS today announced the final lineup additions for FLORIDA’S OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL (OMF), as well as details about its POWOW!.

ALEXANDER 23, AMBAR LUCID, BAYNK, GRANDSON, GRIZ, JAIALAI, JAMES VICKERY, OVERJOY, RICHIE HELL, and UMI will join headliners MUMFORD & SONS, VAMPIRE WEEKEND, BASSNECTAR, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and over 100 artists from all points of the musical spectrum. The transformational, four-day event will make its return to SUNSHINE GROVE in OKEECHOBEE, FLORIDA MARCH 5-8, 2020.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND will curate and lead the POWOW! featuring multiple artists selected from the festival’s eclectic lineup. The POWOW! will take place on SATURDAY, MARCH 7th.

Passes and more info HERE.

