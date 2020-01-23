Chuck Sullivan

ENTERCOM brings CHUCK SULLIVAN on as SVP/Market Manager for ENTERCOM DENVER, effective FEBRUARY 3rd. In this role, SULLIVAN will have oversight of KQMT /(99.5 THE MOUNTAIN), KALC /(ALICE 105.9), KQKS-HD2 /(COMEDY 103.1) EZ 1430, KEZW and KQKS (KS 107.5).

“CHUCK is a driven and talented leader who has had great success leading ENTERCOM’S MADISON and MILWAUKEE markets,” said DOUG ABERNETHY, Regional Pres. ENTERCOM. “We are thrilled to have CHUCK lead the DENVER market and look forward to seeing its continued growth under his guidance.”

“I’m incredibly honored to have been tapped to lead a third market during my time at ENTERCOM,” said SULLIVAN. “The DENVER market consists of five strong, creative stations that our listeners turn to on a daily basis, and I’m excited to help lead the charge as we develop new ways to connect with our audience and continue delivering exceptional content.”

SULLIVAN will succeed JOHN FULLAM, who recently announced his retirement.

