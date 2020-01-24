New Podcast

A new podcast from the producers of "WRONGFUL CONFESSION WITH JASON FLOM" examines twelve stories of false confessions, using audio from the interrogation room. "WRONGFUL CONVICTION FALSE CONFESSIONS" is hosted by NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY CENTER ON WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS Co-Directors LAURA NIRIDER and STEVE DRIZIN, featured on the NETFLIX documentary series "MAKING A MURDERER." The show is produced by LAVA MEDIA for GOOD PODCASTS with SIGNAL CO. NO1 and PRX.

"False confessions are a key factor in one out of every four wrongful convictions in the UNITED STATES," said Executive Producer JASON FLOM, founder of LAVA MEDIA, host of "WRONGFUL CONVICTION WITH JASON FLOM," and board member of the INNOCENCE PROJECT. "With false and coerced confessions being such a common phenomenon, we wanted to take a closer look at how and why they happen so often."

"In our podcast, we'll bring listeners into the interrogation room with us – into a world of psychological trickery and, sometimes, deep injustice," said NIRIDER. "By sharing twelve fascinating -- and disturbing -- true stories of false confession, our podcast will bring listeners inside our fight to end wrongful convictions, fix an unfair criminal justice system, and make the world a more just place."

"I've spent the past twenty years working to free men, women, and children who confessed to murders they did not commit," said DRIZIN. "Come learn about this fascinating phenomenon, and put your newfound knowledge to use in the pursuit of justice."

