Lopez

LYNDA LOPEZ has returned to ENTERCOM News WCBS-A/NEW YORK as midday news anchor and special projects reporter. LOPEZ, most recently a TV and radio anchor for ABC NEWS and previously an anchor and reporter for CBS O&O WCBS-TV (CBS 2) and FOX O&O WNYW-TV (FOX 5)-MY NETWORK TV affiliate WWOR-TV (MY 9)/NEW YORK, worked at WCBS-A in 2009-16 as an anchor and special correspondent; she takes over from the recently-retired PAT FARNACK.

“I’m happy to welcome LYNDA back to our exceptional on-air WCBS 880 team,” said Regional President/Market Manager SUSAN LARKIN. “I am confident her breadth of experience and her skillset engaging audiences, as well as her established presence in this market, will enable her to thrive in this role and successfully keep New Yorkers informed daily.”

"I am so excited to be returning to WCBS 880 as the midday news anchor and to continue my broadcast career in this great city,” said LOPEZ. “WCBS 880 is NEW YORK’s trusted source for news and information and serves as a reliable home for its listeners, and I’m proud to once again be a part of it."

« see more Net News