Tim "Tiny" Burger

SUMMITMEDIA Country KFDI/WICHITA morning host TIM “TINY” BURGER has departed the station after three years, and is currently on the hunt for his next opportunity. Reach him here, or by phone at (561) 339-3851.

BURGER tells ALL ACCESS, ”I am so thankful to SVP Programming BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN and PD JUSTIN CASE for the chance to be part of such a heritage radio station like KFDI. I am looking forward to seeing where my next adventure takes me.”

