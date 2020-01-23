Hot Country Knights

On the heels of their signing to CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 1/2) comes word that ‘90s-influenced band HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS will release their debut album in the Spring. The mullet-wearing group, made up of the alter egos of real-life CAPITOL star DIERKS BENTLEY and his road band, released their debut single today, “Pick Her Up,” featuring ‘90s icon TRAVIS TRITT. BENTLEY produced the track, and co-wrote it with JIM BEAVERS and BRETT BEAVERS. It impacts Country radio on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd.

At press conference this morning (1/23) in NASHVILLE, hosted by legendary former WSIX/NASHVILLE air personality GERRY HOUSE, the band also revealed that the album will include a collaboration with another ‘90s-era Country star, TERRI CLARK, on the song “You Make It Hard.” Other comical titles on the album include “Moose Knuckle Shuffle,” “Mullet Over,” “The USA Begins With Us,” and “Asphalt.” (Trust us on that last one.)

HOUSE, who jokingly introduced himself as BOBBY BONES, asked the band, “Is there any chance you guys will be part of bringing back payola? … I miss those days.” Throughout the press conference, HOUSE stuck with the band’s fictional narrative that it had existed in the 1990s, but missed its shot at stardom … until now. Several times HOUSE also cited the band’s tongue-in-cheek slogan, “Our future is behind us.”

The band took the stage fully accessorized in stonewashed denim, brick-sized cell phones, and even a Walkman.

As for their new single, “Everybody knows when you need a hit ... you call TRITT,” said lead singer DOUGLAS “DOUG” DOUGLASON (aka BENTLEY). “We appreciate his support and all our friends in the biz that are coming together right now to help us finally get our shot.”

