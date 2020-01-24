Feb. 9th

The performances for the 92nd OSCAR ceremony have been announced for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9th at the DOLBY THEATRE, airing on ABC-TV at 5p (PT)/8p (ET).

This year’s Original Song nominees and performers are:

RANDY NEWMAN “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

ELTON JOHN “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

CHRISSY METZ “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

IDINA MENZEL and AURORA “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”

CYNTHIA ERIVO “Stand Up” from “Harriet”

In addition to the five nominated song performances, the show will feature a special appearance by QUESTLOVE and a guest-conducted segment by EÍMEAR NOONE.

“We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the OSCARS,” said producers LYNETTE HOWELL TAYLOR and STEPHANIE ALLAIN.

