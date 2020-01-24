-
Randy Newman, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Idina Menzel, Aurora, And Cynthia Erivo To Perform At Oscars
January 24, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
The performances for the 92nd OSCAR ceremony have been announced for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9th at the DOLBY THEATRE, airing on ABC-TV at 5p (PT)/8p (ET).
This year’s Original Song nominees and performers are:
- RANDY NEWMAN “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”
- ELTON JOHN “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
- CHRISSY METZ “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”
- IDINA MENZEL and AURORA “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”
- CYNTHIA ERIVO “Stand Up” from “Harriet”
In addition to the five nominated song performances, the show will feature a special appearance by QUESTLOVE and a guest-conducted segment by EÍMEAR NOONE.
“We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the OSCARS,” said producers LYNETTE HOWELL TAYLOR and STEPHANIE ALLAIN.
-