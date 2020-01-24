Storytellers Gala

The NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS will be holding a "Storytellers Gala" at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 21st. The event will feature storytellers from radio, TV, and film on stage, celebrating radio's 100th anniversary and 10 years of the NYF partnership with the NAB SHOW.

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC Associate Dir. of Media, Production MARK TRAVIS, a member of the NYF RADIO AWARDS Advisory Board, said, “Having been a part of the NYF Grand jury and Radio Advisory board for several years, I’m so pleased to see the competition join forces with NAB. I can think of no better platform for the world’s best radio than an organization like NAB, which has celebrating 'bringing content to life' for close to a century. This is a bold new chapter for NYF and I simply can’t wait to hear this year’s entries.”

SIRIUSXM Producer LOU SIMON, a member of the NYF RADIO AWARDS Grand Jury, said, “100 years ago, in 1920, radio linked a formerly insular public and created common ground for understanding, for sharing of culture, for education and entertainment. Today, more than ever, through podcasts and global distribution, broadcasters touch hearts and minds around the world and around the clock. It’s wonderful to gather and celebrate some of our shining examples of freedom and integrity.”



Consultant and NYF RADIO AWARDS Advisory Board member VALERIE GELLER said, “In dark days or divisive troubled times, stories can be the lifeblood to creating understanding between people and touch the very heart of humanity and civilization. NYF honors the importance of powerful storytelling on a global level. I am proud to be a part of this organization.”

