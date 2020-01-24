LATAM Rankings

TRITON DIGITAL has released its latest LATAM Podcast Report, listing LATIN AMERICA's top 100 podcasts for NOVEMBER 25th to DECEMBER 22nd as measured by TRITON's Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The top 10, as well as much of the top 100, was dominated by RADIOS GRUPOS GLOBO entries, but a PRISA RADIO podcast topped the chart once again. The top 10 included:

LOS40 MX - LA CORNETA, PRISA RADIO, 813,678 average weekly downloads (last period #1) O ASSUNTO, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 264,910 (2) PÂNICO, JOVEM PAN PODCAST, 187,966 (3) ACADEMIA CBN - MARIO SERGIO CORTELLA, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 135,063 (4) COMENTARISTAS, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 134,578 (5) GE FLAMENGO, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 108,900 (6) ESTADÃO NOTÍCIAS, ESTADÃO, 102,743 (7) PANORAMA CBN, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 95,057 (9) ECONOMIA, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 73,242 (8) GE PALMEIRAS, RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO, 64,063 (37)

The top 100 list had 13 debuts.

See the entire list at https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

