Kramer (Center) Won't Perform

A MASSACHUSETTS court has decided AEROSMITH will perform without drummer JOEY KRAMER at GRAMMY events this weekend,

"KRAMER, a founder and 50-year member of the legendary fivesome, asked for an injunction to force AEROSMITH to let him perform with the band at the 2020 MUSICARES PERSON OF THE YEAR and at the GRAMMY AWARDS," reports CNN. "The drummer is suing for breach of contract against six companies jointly owned by the five band members, alleging he is being blocked from performing with AEROSMITH after suffering 'minor injuries' last spring, according to a copy of the suit obtained by CNN.

