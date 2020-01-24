Sold

BOB ELLIOTT's FRIENDS COMMUNICATIONS OF HUDSON, INC. is selling Classic Rock WBZV/HUDSON, MI to WILLIAM SOURS' MADSUN INVESTMENTS, LLC for $230,000.

In other filings with the FCC, RICKY COLLUM is transferring 50% of MPM INVESTMENT GROUP, licensee of Oldies WNAU-A/NEW ALBANY, MS to TERRY COOK for no consideration. COOK will hold 100% of the company after the transfer.

Applying for STAs were LA ZETA 95.7 INC (KETU-A/CATOOSA, OK, reduced power due to phasor failure) and BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY (KSMW/WEST PLAINS, MO, reduced power due to equipment damage from weather conditions).

VIC MICHAEL's KONA COAST RADIO, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk KJJC-A/MURRAY, UT and K260DR/BLUFFDALE, UT to ROGER LONNQUIST's NORTHWEST CAPITAL CORPORATION for $90,000.

And KEN SQUIER's WOODCHUCK RADIO, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WEXP (101 THE ONE)/BRANDON-RUTLAND, VT to MUSIC GUILD INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $275,000.

