Capaldi (Photo: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com)

LEWIS CAPALDI will perform live at SIRIUSXM's THE GARAGE performance space in HOLLYWOOD TODAY (1/24) in an invitation-only set and Q&A session for SIRIUSXM and PANDORA listeners. The set will air on THE PULSE on JANUARY 31st at 9p (ET) with some of the songs from the performance available to PANDORA listeners and replayed on HITS 1. CAPALDI's "Someone You Loved" is nominated for "Song of the Year" at the GRAMMY AWARDS this week.

“I remember being over in AMERICA and hearing ‘Someone You Loved’ on THE PULSE,” said CAPALDI. “It was the first time I’d ever heard it on the radio outside of the U.K. which was absolutely unreal! SIRIUSXM and PANDORA went all in playing my music across so many of their channels like HITS 1, THE BLEND, and even the remix on BPM. Their support really meant a lot to me and I can’t wait to come back over and play them all some tunes!”

« see more Net News