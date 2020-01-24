Dyer

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed singer-songwriter ZACK DYER to a global publishing deal. The MINNESOTA native moved to NASHVILLE in 2015 to pursue music and released his first EP in 2017. He also toured with apparel brand LOVE YOUR MELON, performing in hospitals around the country for children battling cancer.

"ZACK is an incredible writer and singer whose talent shines through in his lyrics. He’s one to watch and I know everyone will be hearing his hits soon,” said WCM VP/A&R BJ HILL.

