Winner Winner...

GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING of BRUNSWICK, GA has been named the FEBRUARY SMALL BUSINESS OF THE MONTH by the BRUNSWICK-GOLDEN ISLES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

Chamber Pres. RALPH STAFFINS and about 20 other members stopped by the studios to present the award to one of the partners of GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING, EDDIE ESSERMAN, and to GM IRA ROSENBLATT.

GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING Dir./Programming MARK EDISS commented, "We know how hard we work day in and day out to be the live and local radio group in BRUNSWICK and THE GOLDEN ISLES, but to be recognized in this capacity by our local community is amazing and I’m so proud of our team! They are so very deserving of this honor!”

GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING's three station cluster consists of Country WRJY (104.1 THE WAVE), Classic Hits WSSI and Hot AC WXMK (MAGIC 105.9).

« see more Net News