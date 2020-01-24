Justin Luvv

MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS has named JUSTIN LUVV APD/afternoons for WBZZ HD-3 (WAMO 100.1) and WAMO-A (107.3 THE BEAT).

LUVV was most recently in COLUMBUS, OH part-time at WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ) and spent many years at RADIO-ONE Rhythmic WCKX. He also spent time at CUMULUS/INDIANAPOLIS holding down afternoons at then, 93.9 THE BEAT and ENERGY 93.9.

LUVV said, "I am both humbled and overwhelmingly excited to join the stellar team at the legendary WAMO! Thank you to TIM MARTZ and JAMAL WOODSON for this amazing opportunity! I’m thrilled to blend into the fabric of THE BURGH!

LUVV is on-air 3-7p on WAMO 100.1 effective immediately.

