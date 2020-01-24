Rice

With JERRY SCHEMMEL a victim of the iHEARTMEDIA layoffs, News-Talk KOA-A-K231AA-K231BQ/DENVER SPORTS director MIKE RICE will take SCHEMMEL's place as play-by-play voice of the COLORADO ROCKIES this season and will also host the SATURDAY "ROCKIES ALL ACCESS" show. RICE has been with KOA since 202 and has filled in for ROCKIES play-by-play. JACK CORRIGAN is returning as the other play-by-play announcer for his 18th season.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the ROCKIES broadcast team,” said RICE. “I have covered and followed the team since coming to KOA and to now be involved in this capacity is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

“We are thrilled to welcome MIKE RICE to the COLORADO ROCKIES broadcast booth,” said iHEARTMEDIA DENVER Region President BRENDA EGGER. “Mike’s skills, passion and knowledge of the game are sure to resonate with ROCKIES fans.”

