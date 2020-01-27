SITM

SHE IS THE MUSIC (SITM) a global nonprofit working to increase the number of women in music, has unveiled ‘SITM12’ - a campaign in which a minimum of 12 influential companies commit to providing SITM with major resources in support of the nonprofit’s three pillars (all-female writing camps, mentorship and global database), infrastructure and reach.

The campaign’s first partners to commit include 19 major organizations: UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC GROUP, WARNER MUSIC GROUP, DISNEY MUSIC GROUP, BILLBOARD, SPOTIFY, ASCAP, BMI, FRIENDS AT WORK, WOMEN NATION/LIVE NATION, WME, CAA, UTA, PARADIGM, AMERICAN EXPRESS, YOUTUBE/GOOGLE, FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM, GUCCI, and ANNENBERG FOUNDATION.

Named for the 12% of female songwriters represented in music, SITM12 offers companies, artists, philanthropists and the wider music community avenues to improve access and opportunity of women in the industry.



SITM cofounder JODY GERSON said, “SITM was created to increase the percentage of women working in music and those numbers are finally beginning to shift. As we drive forward in full force, this campaign will be crucial to this pivotal moment of change. We are grateful to SITM12’s first partners for their leadership and generosity in helping to create a music world that is equal and inclusive to women.”

In addition, SITM announced that DR. STACY L. SMITH, Founder of the ANNENBERG Inclusion Initiative, has joined the nonprofit’s founding Board of Directors alongside GERSON, ALICIA KEYS, ANN MINCIELI and SAMANTHA KIRBY YOH.

DR. SMITH said, “The research on women’s participation in the music industry galvanized SHE IS THE MUSIC to action. By identifying where the problems are, we can work to create real and impactful solutions that make equality a reality for our business.”

For more information visit: https://sheisthemusic.org/

« see more Net News