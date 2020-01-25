David Field

Everyone knows that the radio industry has had many challenges in the last few years including ENTERCOM, which has seen its stock price fall dramatically following the merger with CBS.

But ENTERCOM CEO DAVID FIELD is undaunted and has been aggressively swimming against the tide with strong investments in the RADIO.COM streaming platform, including the RADIO.COM DIGITAL SPORTS NETWORK, and is very prominent in podcasting acquisitions and content creation.

In short, FIELD is very bullish on radio's future: "We’re focused forward," he said.

For a look at what FIELD and ENTERCOM are up to, and how they are doubling down on their radio investments, check out this extensive story on PHILLYMAG.com.

