BMG Agrees It's Time For Change

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE (1/24) reported on some of GERMANY's leading artists, including HELENE FISCHER and RAMMSTEIN, who wrote a joint letter via management and legal representations to BMG, SONY, UNIVERSAL and WARNER demanding a bigger piece of the streaming pie from major labels due to the success of streaming services such as SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC.

SUNDAY (1/26) a BMG spokesperson responded to the artists saying, "We do not find it justifiable in a world in which record companies no longer have the costs of pressing, handling and delivering physical product for them to try to hold on to the lion’s share of streaming revenues.”

According to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE: "The artist reps have asked record companies bosses to meet in mid-FEBRUARY in a BERLIN hotel to discuss the letter."

"SONY and UNIVERSAL are yet to publicly respond," citing a report in F.A.Z. "WARNER has said it won’t be participating in the BERLIN meeting due to antitrust concerns that would be created by powerful music companies plus so many representatives of stars coming together to discuss collective business arrangements. Instead, WARNER says that 'bilateral talks' are being held."

No word on any such conversations here in the US, so far.

« see more Net News