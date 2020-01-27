The Alex family

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SAM ALEX, host of SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s Country “THE SAM ALEX SHOW,” and wife BETH on the birth of their daughter, MARGO LILLIAN ALEX on THURSDAY, JANUARY 23rd in NASHVILLE. Baby MARGO joins 2-year-old brother HANK. ALEX tells ALL ACCESS the couple let the new baby’s gender be a surprise.

In addition to his radio duties, ALEX is on on-camera host for the syndicated entertainment newsmagazine show “CELEBRITY PAGE TV.”

